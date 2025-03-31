Threatened Progress: The Risks of Cutting Biomedical Research Funding

Washington, Mar 31 (The Conversation) – Nearly every modern medical treatment owes its existence to research funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), from medications for cholesterol and pain to vaccines against deadly diseases like polio.

This vital federal support for biomedical research is now facing significant cuts. Agencies like the NIH and National Science Foundation (NSF) are terminating active grants, jeopardizing scientific progress. These changes pose a threat to medical advancements and could have harmful, widespread consequences for Americans' health.

Federal funding plays a pivotal role in ongoing efforts to combat diseases such as cancer and Alzheimer's. While recent successes underscore the value of this investment, the proposed defunding could halt groundbreaking projects, risking lives and diminishing the U.S.'s role as a leader in global medical research.

