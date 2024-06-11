Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand sculpture of PM Modi, Odisha CM-designate Mohan Charan Majhi

Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a sand sculpture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Odisha Chief Minister-designate Mohan Charan Majhi with a message welcome - Historic day of Odisha - at Puri beach on Tuesday. Sudarsan Pattnaik said, "Welcome to the historic day of Odisha. With this message, we have created the sand sculptor which contains the sculptors of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister-designate Mohan Charan Majhi. Well wishes to the new CM. PM Modi will participate in the swearing-in ceremony. We wish to welcome him through our art. As an artist through art, we wish to extend our wishes."

BJP leader Mohan Charan Majhi will be the new Chief Minister of Odisha. Majhi was elected leader of the BJP legislature party in Odisha at a meeting held on Tuesday.

The decision was announced by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh after the meeting of the party's newly-elected MLAs here. Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo and Pravati Parida will be Deputy Chief Ministers. BJP will form its first government in Odisha after getting a majority in the assembly polls which were held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls.

Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Bhupender Yadav were in the state capital as the party's central observers for the meeting of MLAs. The BJP won 78 of 147 seats in the Odisha assembly. (ANI)

