Union Minister Unveils 100-Day Plan to Revive Agriculture Sector

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan discussed a 100-day action plan with senior officials to bolster the agriculture sector and support farmers. The plan aims to ensure quality inputs reach farmers, achieve self-sufficiency, and enhance exports. The initiative will address challenges like erratic monsoons and market fluctuations.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2024 17:33 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 17:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday outlined a comprehensive 100-day action plan aimed at rejuvenating the agricultural sector and alleviating farmers' distress.

The high-level meeting, which included State Ministers for Agriculture Ramnath Thakur and Bhagirath Choudhary as well as Agriculture Secretary Manoj Ahuja, emphasized the need for quality agricultural inputs to boost productivity and yield.

The action plan seeks not only self-sufficiency in agricultural production but also aims to improve export quality, according to an official statement.

Addressing the gathering, Chouhan highlighted the critical importance of providing farmers access to high-quality seeds, fertilizers, and other essential farming inputs to enhance crop yields and improve their economic conditions.

Given the challenges posed by unpredictable monsoons, pest invasions, and volatile market prices, the Central Government's 100-day action plan is viewed as a timely intervention for the ailing farming community.

The roll-out of the plan, which includes specific targets and implementation timelines, is anticipated in the coming days across various states and crop cycles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

