PM Modi to visit Varanasi on June 18, release Samman Nidhi instalment to benefit farmers

After the formation of the Modi government for the third consecutive time at the Centre, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi for the first time on June 18. The PM will address a Kisan Sammelan in Varanasi during his one-day visit. The Prime Minister will stay in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi for 4.5 hours. He will reach Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport Babatpur at around 4:30 pm. From there he will go straight to the venue. The PM will be given a grand welcome at various places throughout the way.

Prime Minister Modi will honour farmers from Varanasi and release the 17th instalment of the Samman Nidhi, benefiting about 267,665 farmers in Kashi. This visit is dedicated to the farmers. Following the Kisan Sammelan, he will visit the Baba Kashi Vishwanath Temple and participate in the world-famous Ganga Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat. BJP Kashi Zone President Dilip Patel said, "It is a matter of pride for all of us that Prime Minister Narendra Modi took oath as MP from Varanasi for the third time and as Prime Minister of the country for the third time. After being elected as the Prime Minister of the country and MP from Varanasi for the third time, he is coming to Varanasi on 18 June".

Patel stated, "Modi's guarantee is well-known; he is the only trustworthy leader who follows up on his promises. After being sworn in as Prime Minister, his initial efforts focused on the farmers. In Varanasi, he will distribute the 17th instalment of the Samman Nidhi, amounting to over Rs 20,000 crores, to the farmers. He will also address the Kisan Sammelan in Mehndiganj Gram Sabha of Sevapuri Assembly of Varanasi Lok Sabha and interact with the farmers." The BJP in Varanasi has started preparations for Prime Minister's programme, party workers are busy preparing for the grand welcome of PM Modi. All party workers have been assigned responsibilities for the Kisan Sammelan.

Notably, PM Modi has defeated Congress candidate Ajay Rai in Varanasi with a margin of 1,52,513 votes, according to the Election Commission of India. Prime Minister Modi received 6,12,970 votes while Ajay Rai received 4,60,457 votes. Bahujan Samaj Party candidate Ather Jamal Lari was in the third position with 33,766 votes.

BJP-led NDA won a third successive term in office under the leadership of PM Modi in the Lok Sabha elections. (ANI)

