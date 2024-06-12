Uttarakhand: Joshimath tehsil to now be known as Jyotirmath

Joshimath tehsil of Chamoli district in Uttarakhand will now be known by its ancient name Jyotirmath, the Chief Minister's office said on Wednesday. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced the change in name of Joshimath to Jyotirmath at a programme organized at Ghat in Chamoli district.

The local people were demanding to name Joshimath as Jyotirmath for a long time. This demand was also raised prominently in front of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. Chief Minister Dhami took it seriously and decided to change the name. In accordance with the announcement of the Chief Minister, a proposal was made and sent to the Government of India. Now the Center has approved the proposal of Jyotirmath Tehsil. The decision of the government has been welcomed by the local people.

It is believed that Adi Guru Shankaracharya came to this area in the 8th century. He did penance under the Amar Kalpa tree, due to which he attained divine knowledge and light. Due to Divya Gyan Jyoti and Jayoteshwar Mahadev, this place was named Jyotirmath, but it became popular by the name of Joshimath. After this, the demand for changing the name was raised prominently, but it could not be implemented. Respecting the public sentiments, Chief Minister Dhami decided to name Joshimath tehsil as Jyotirmath. (ANI)

