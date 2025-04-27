Left Menu

Inferno at Shahid Rajaei: Unveiling the Blaze Behind Iran’s Strategic Port Explosion

A massive explosion at Iran's Shahid Rajaei port, linked to a missile propellant chemical, killed 14 people and injured around 750. The fire came amid Iran-US nuclear talks, raising concerns over security breaches. Iran's Interior Ministry launched an investigation, revealing hazardous stored chemicals as a possible cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muscat | Updated: 27-04-2025 07:45 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 07:45 IST
Inferno at Shahid Rajaei: Unveiling the Blaze Behind Iran’s Strategic Port Explosion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Oman

An enormous explosion rocked the Shahid Rajaei port in southern Iran on Saturday, attributed to a chemical used in missile production. The catastrophic event resulted in 14 fatalities and nearly 750 injuries.

The explosion coincided with significant Iran-US negotiations held in Oman, intensifying existing worries about security in the area. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi acknowledged heightened alertness due to past sabotage attempts.

Private security firm Ambrey linked the explosion to mishandled storage of ammonium perchlorate, a missile fuel component. While Iran has not confirmed receipt of this shipment, parallels are drawn to the 2020 Beirut blast. An investigation is underway as chemical pollution concerns persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

 Global
2
Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Admin and Local Authorities

Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Adm...

 Global
3
UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

 Global
4
Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025