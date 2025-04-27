Inferno at Shahid Rajaei: Unveiling the Blaze Behind Iran’s Strategic Port Explosion
A massive explosion at Iran's Shahid Rajaei port, linked to a missile propellant chemical, killed 14 people and injured around 750. The fire came amid Iran-US nuclear talks, raising concerns over security breaches. Iran's Interior Ministry launched an investigation, revealing hazardous stored chemicals as a possible cause.
- Country:
- Oman
An enormous explosion rocked the Shahid Rajaei port in southern Iran on Saturday, attributed to a chemical used in missile production. The catastrophic event resulted in 14 fatalities and nearly 750 injuries.
The explosion coincided with significant Iran-US negotiations held in Oman, intensifying existing worries about security in the area. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi acknowledged heightened alertness due to past sabotage attempts.
Private security firm Ambrey linked the explosion to mishandled storage of ammonium perchlorate, a missile fuel component. While Iran has not confirmed receipt of this shipment, parallels are drawn to the 2020 Beirut blast. An investigation is underway as chemical pollution concerns persist.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iran
- explosion
- port
- chemical
- missile
- fire
- Shahid Rajaei
- security
- investigation
- propellant
ALSO READ
Heroes of Singapore: Indian Migrant Workers Honoured for Rescuing Children from Fire
Firefighters Injured in Gujarat LPG Cylinder Explosion
Drone Assault: Overnight Strikes Ignite Fires Across Ukraine
Tribunal Demands Action in Paint Factory Fire Compensation Case
Green Tribunal Calls for Compliance: Paint Factory Fire Compensation