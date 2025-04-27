Inferno at Shahid Rajaei: Unveiling the Blaze Behind Iran’s Strategic Port Explosion

An enormous explosion rocked the Shahid Rajaei port in southern Iran on Saturday, attributed to a chemical used in missile production. The catastrophic event resulted in 14 fatalities and nearly 750 injuries.

The explosion coincided with significant Iran-US negotiations held in Oman, intensifying existing worries about security in the area. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi acknowledged heightened alertness due to past sabotage attempts.

Private security firm Ambrey linked the explosion to mishandled storage of ammonium perchlorate, a missile fuel component. While Iran has not confirmed receipt of this shipment, parallels are drawn to the 2020 Beirut blast. An investigation is underway as chemical pollution concerns persist.

