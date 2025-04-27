Ceasefire Breach Sparks Tensions at LoC
In a breach of the ceasefire agreement, Pakistani troops engaged in unprovoked firing along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. This incident marks the third night of consecutive violations, prompting a robust response from Indian Army soldiers stationed at the LoC.
Pakistani troops have violated the ceasefire agreement, engaging in unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir. According to officials, this marked the third consecutive night of firing as tensions escalated in the region.
On the night between April 26 and April 27, Pakistani Army posts initiated small arms fire across the LoC in the areas opposite Tutmari Gali and Rampur sectors. Indian Army soldiers responded effectively, returning fire appropriately.
The repeated violations raise concerns about stability in the region, as both nations continue to monitor the situation closely.
