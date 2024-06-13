Tragic Kuwait Fire: Indian Families Await Fate of Loved Ones

The family of Sajan George, an M.Tech graduate and chemical engineer working in Kuwait, has been anxious after their calls went unanswered following a tragic fire accident in a Gulf nation building.

While there is yet to be official confirmation, friends informed his father that Sajan was likely in the building during the incident. 'The family had spoken to him the day before...However, yesterday they did not receive any calls. Friends there said he was in the building,' a relative told the media, sobbing.

Sajan, who hails from Punalur, had moved to Kuwait just over a month ago and previously worked as a teacher in Kerala.

'As there is no confirmation yet, the family did not notify his mother, but this morning she became aware as people began visiting the house,' a relative said.

His family members revealed that he had sent some money from his first salary.

Meanwhile, state Health Minister Veena George visited the residence of another probable victim, Akash S Nair (32), in Pandalam on Thursday. The fire in Kuwait claimed the lives of 49 people from various nations, including Akash.

Announcing all possible assistance, the minister was accompanied by Deputy Speaker Chittayam Gopakumar. Sources reported that Akash died while attempting to escape the blaze. He had been working in Kuwait for eight years and had returned to Kerala only a year ago. Akash, who was single, was working on a highway supermarket project at the time. He is survived by his mother Shobha Kumari.

According to Kuwaiti officials, the fire broke out in a building housing 195 migrant workers in Mangaf in Ahmadi Governorate early Wednesday morning, claiming 49 lives and injuring 50 others. The blaze, which started in a kitchen, spread swiftly through the seven-storey structure, resulting in thick black smoke that suffocated most of the victims.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)