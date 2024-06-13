Left Menu

Tragedy in Kuwait: Mother Desperately Seeks News of Son Amid Devastating Fire

A middle-aged woman from Bihar, Madina Khatoon, is desperately searching for information about her son, Kalu Khan, following a fire in Kuwait that killed 49 people. Khan, who had been living in the building, was set to return to India for his wedding next month.

PTI | Darbhanga | Updated: 13-06-2024 21:42 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 21:42 IST
Tragedy in Kuwait: Mother Desperately Seeks News of Son Amid Devastating Fire
  • Country:
  • India

A middle-aged woman from Bihar is in a frantic search for any information about her son after a devastating fire in Kuwait claimed the lives of 49 people, mostly Indians.

Madina Khatoon, who had spoken to her son, Kalu Khan, just hours before the fire, has been unable to reach him. Khan, who was living in the building that caught fire, was scheduled to return home next month for his wedding.

'I have no information about my son. I am praying for some good news,' Khatoon told reporters amidst sobs. As per reports, the fire broke out in a building in Mangaf, southern Kuwait, injuring 50 people and killing 49 foreign workers, including around 40 Indians.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

 Global
2
Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling
Blog

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Alum...

 Global
3
Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

 Global
4
Ukraine War's Hidden Toll: CO2 Emissions and Environmental Impact

Ukraine War's Hidden Toll: CO2 Emissions and Environmental Impact

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Overcoming Design Challenges in Medical Construction Projects through BIM Technology

Emerging East Asia Bond Markets Show Resilience Amid Global Uncertainty

Women in Fintech: Unlocking Economic Empowerment Through Digital Services

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024