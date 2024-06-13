Tragedy in Kuwait: Mother Desperately Seeks News of Son Amid Devastating Fire

A middle-aged woman from Bihar is in a frantic search for any information about her son after a devastating fire in Kuwait claimed the lives of 49 people, mostly Indians.

Madina Khatoon, who had spoken to her son, Kalu Khan, just hours before the fire, has been unable to reach him. Khan, who was living in the building that caught fire, was scheduled to return home next month for his wedding.

'I have no information about my son. I am praying for some good news,' Khatoon told reporters amidst sobs. As per reports, the fire broke out in a building in Mangaf, southern Kuwait, injuring 50 people and killing 49 foreign workers, including around 40 Indians.

