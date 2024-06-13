Left Menu

Forest fire in Uttarakhand's Almora: 4 firefighters died, 4 injured while dousing fire in Binsar

Four firefighters lost their lives and four others sustained serious injuries while battling a fierce blaze in the Binsar forest, Almora district of Uttarakhand, said forest officials.

ANI | Updated: 13-06-2024 22:10 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 22:10 IST
Manoj Sanwal, Ranger of the Forest Department (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Manoj Sanwal, Ranger of the Forest Department, said that due to the strong wind, the devastating incident took place. "Today at 3 o'clock, on receiving the information about the fire in Binsar, a team of eight people went to the spot, and due to the strong wind, the fire took a terrible form due to which 4 people died on the spot and 4 people are seriously injured, who have been referred to the base hospital," Sanwal said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

