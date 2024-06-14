Left Menu

China-made drone recovered in Punjab's Tarn Taran: BSF

Notably, this is the third Chinese drone that the security forces have recovered in the district since last week.

The Border Security Forces (BSF) recovered a China-made drone from Mastgarh village located in the Tarn Taran district. Notably, this is the third Chinese drone that the security forces have recovered in the district since last week.

In a press release, the BSF informed that based on information regarding the presence of a drone in the border area of Tarn Taran district, BSF troops promptly conducted a joint search operation in collaboration with Punjab Police in the suspected area on June 13. The BSF further said that during the search in the evening, at about 06:30 pm, the troops successfully recovered one drone from the outskirts of Mastgarh village in Tarn Taran district.

The recovered drone has been identified as a China-made DJI Mavic- 3 Classic, the press release said. Notably, on June 10 also, the BSF recovered China-made DJI Mavic- 3 Classic drone in Punjab's Tarn Taran.

Taking to microblogging site X, the BSF had said, "Acting on information from the BSF intelligence wing about the presence of a drone in the border area of Tarn Taran district on June 10, 2024, following which the BSF troops conducted a search operation in the suspected area." During the search operation, at about 11:55 am, BSF troops successfully recovered a small drone in broken condition in a farming field adjacent to Village Naushera Dhalla in Tarn Taran district.

On June 9 also, the troops had recovered DJI Mavic- 3 Classic drone in Tarn Taran. During the search operation, around 10:30 am, BSF troops successfully recovered a small drone in a farming field adjacent to CB Chand village in Tarn Taran. (ANI)

