Random testing underway to check use of formalin in fish market: Tripura Fishery Minister

Tripura Fisheries Minister Sudhangshu Das on Thursday said that special teams had been formed to conduct raids and collect samples from the fish markets to keep a vigil on the use of formalin. Speaking exclusively to ANI, Sudhangshu Das also said that efforts are being made to cease the use of formalin in the state.

"We are conducting random testing of samples collected from different fish markets. We also formed a panel to inquire about this issue. They visited almost all the major markets and collected samples. We are very satisfied with the findings, as in many of the major markets, such complaints are very few. We are making efforts to ensure that the use of formalin could be completely stopped in the state." The Fisheries Minister also informed that the central government has sanctioned Rs 43 crore for converting a large water body into a fish-producing facility.

"We have submitted a proposal to the central government seeking funds to convert unutilised water bodies into fisheries. Our first project is located in the Unakoti district of Tripura. The Centre has released Rs 43 crore for the project in the initial stage. We hope a large contribution to the state's overall fish production will come from this place," Das added. The Minister was speaking to ANI after chairing a high-level review meeting of the Fisheries Department in Agartala.

Das also took to his official X handle and posted about the meeting, and said, "Chaired a review meeting with the Director of Fisheries and other officials at the Fisheries Department in Gurkhabasti. Key decisions were made to expedite the implementation of various projects for the fiscal year 2023-24 and to increase fish production in the state." "During the meeting, I have instructed all the district-level officials to identify at least one unutilized water body in their area that could be brought under fishery projects. Once the identification process is over, we can move forward with bringing those areas under the purview of fishery projects. This way, we can reduce the gap between fish total consumption and production," the minister said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)