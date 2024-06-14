Left Menu

Sugar Industry Urges Price Hike Amid Rising Costs

The National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories (NFCSF) has called on the government to increase the minimum selling price of sugar from Rs 31 to Rs 42 per kg. This plea comes in response to the rising production costs and stagnant prices since 2019.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2024 19:44 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 19:44 IST
Sugar Industry Urges Price Hike Amid Rising Costs
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories (NFCSF) on Friday urged the government to raise the minimum selling price of sugar to at least Rs 42 per kg. This move aims to help sugar mills sustain operations amid rising production costs that have been straining the industry.

Since 2019, the minimum selling price has remained unchanged at Rs 31 per kg, even though the government has annually increased the fair and remunerative price (FRP) paid to cane growers. NFCSF President Harshvardhan Patil highlighted that this discrepancy necessitates an adjustment in the sugar price to align with increasing production costs.

Patil expressed optimism that this amendment would be part of the government's 100-day agenda. Concurrently, the NFCSF, in association with the National Cooperative Development Corporation, is developing a scheme to provide cane harvesting machines to cooperative mills based on their crushing capacity from October 2024.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

 Global
2
Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling
Blog

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Alum...

 Global
3
Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

 Global
4
Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From 5G to 6G: Integrating Large Language Models for Enhanced Network Performance

Southern Africa's Road to Prosperity: A Blueprint for Green, Resilient, and Inclusive Trade Corridors

Enhanced Road Safety: AI-Powered Radar Systems for Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection

Green Finance: Asia’s Blueprint for Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024