Carlos Slim Eyes Deepwater Gas Project with Pemex

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced that businessman Carlos Slim is interested in the country's first deepwater natural gas project, collaborating with state energy company Pemex. Talks are ongoing to revive the Lakach field in the Gulf of Mexico, marking it a significant step in Mexican deepwater gas development.

Reuters | Updated: 14-06-2024 21:01 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 21:01 IST
Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday that businessman Carlos Slim is interested in participating in the country's first deepwater natural gas project, working alongside state energy company Pemex.

In March, Reuters reported that Pemex officials and the team of the billionaire tycoon were discussing ways to revive development of the Lakach field in the Gulf of Mexico. "He is wanting to participate in a joint company with Pemex for the extraction of gas," Lopez Obrador said of Slim during his regular morning press conference without specifically naming Lakach.

The Lakach project, shelved twice before, has been hailed as a potential gateway to a new deepwater Mexican natural gas frontier. Pemex has declared finding a new partner

a top priority after its last, New Fortress Energy, pulled out at the end of last year.

