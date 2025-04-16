Left Menu

Ukraine Condemns Russia for Renewed Attacks on Energy Infrastructure

Ukraine has accused Russia of violating a prior agreement by targeting its energy infrastructure over 30 times. These attacks, according to Ukraine's foreign ministry, have affected regions including Kherson, Mykolaiv, and Poltava. The situation heightens tensions between the two nations amidst ongoing geopolitical conflicts.

  Ukraine

Ukraine stands firm in its accusation against Russia, citing over 30 recent strikes on critical energy infrastructure. The breach of the March agreement, which halted attacks on such targets, has fueled tensions in the region.

According to Heorhyi Tykhyi, spokesperson for Ukraine's foreign ministry, the targeted facilities were located in Kherson and Mykolaiv in the south, as well as Poltava in the centre. These regions experienced the brunt of the assaults within a 24-hour timeframe.

The renewed attacks underscore persistent vulnerabilities in the regional energy grid and raise the stakes in the broader geopolitical struggle between Ukraine and Russia.

