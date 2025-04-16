Ukraine stands firm in its accusation against Russia, citing over 30 recent strikes on critical energy infrastructure. The breach of the March agreement, which halted attacks on such targets, has fueled tensions in the region.

According to Heorhyi Tykhyi, spokesperson for Ukraine's foreign ministry, the targeted facilities were located in Kherson and Mykolaiv in the south, as well as Poltava in the centre. These regions experienced the brunt of the assaults within a 24-hour timeframe.

The renewed attacks underscore persistent vulnerabilities in the regional energy grid and raise the stakes in the broader geopolitical struggle between Ukraine and Russia.

