Rijiju Rebuts Opposition Claims on Waqf Amendment Act Amid Property Dispute Concerns

The controversy surrounding the Waqf Amendment Act has been fueled by opposition accusations, suggesting the government intends to seize properties governed by Waqf boards. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has categorically dismissed these claims, underscoring that constitutional law remains central to India's governance and protects individual property rights.

Addressing misinformation, Rijiju emphasized the central government's limited role in resolving Waqf property disputes. He clarified that these disputes fall under state jurisdiction, where the District Magistrate has authority, ensuring checks and balances apart from the central oversight facilitated by the central Waqf council.

Concerns have also emerged from tribal communities in northeastern India about the amendment's impact on their lands. Rijiju reassured the communities, explaining that the amended Act prevents Waqf claims on tribal lands, aligning with constitutional safeguards. Nonetheless, as legal challenges arise, the tribal community plans to advocate for continued protection under the Supreme Court's scrutiny.

