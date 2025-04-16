BJP Dismisses Congress' Vendetta Charges Amid National Herald Controversy
The BJP has rejected the Congress' claims of political vendetta following the ED's chargesheet against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case. BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad asserts that the law under Modi governance will proceed unbiasedly and has rebuked Congress for issuing threats.
The ruling BJP has firmly dismissed accusations from the Congress, asserting that the charge of political vendetta is groundless amid the ongoing National Herald case. This dismissal came after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) named Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and others in a chargesheet.
Former law minister and BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad addressed the media, maintaining that the law would take its own course under Prime Minister Modi's administration, unaffected by threats from Congress. Prasad urged the opposition to address the allegations substantively rather than politically.
In defense of the charges, BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi argued that the investigation originated from a 2013 directive by the Delhi High Court. He contended that Congress was engaging in politics by rejecting the judicial process, while also alleging ethical concerns over how the party managed National Herald's legacy.
