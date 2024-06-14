Punjab Minister Kuldeep Dhaliwal meets family of Amritsar man who died fighting for Russia

Punjab Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Friday paid a visit to the family of one of the Indians who had been recruited by the Russian Army and was recently killed in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Dhaliwal offered his condolences to the grieving family of the youth in Amritsar who was killed in the Russia-Ukraine war. The Punjab Minister said that the Ministry of External Affairs will be contacted to bring Tejpal Singh's body to India.

Speaking to reporters, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said that they are in touch with the Indian Ambassador in Russia and is also in talks with the External Affairs Ministry. "We will try to bring Tejpal's body to his home so that the family can see their son's face for the last time. Tejpal Singh has legally joined the Russian army. The Punjab government will take every possible effort to provide financial assistance to the family...," Dhaliwal said.

According to MEA reports, two Indian nationals who had been recruited by the Russian Army have recently been killed in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.In response, India offered its deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and said, "Our Embassy in Moscow has pressed the Russian authorities, including the Ministry of Defence, for early repatriation of mortal remains." "The Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Moscow have strongly taken up the matter with the Russian Ambassador in New Delhi and with Russian authorities in Moscow, respectively, for the early release and return of all Indian nationals who are with the Russian Army," MEA said in a statement.

Further, the Foreign Secretary also said that the Indian government is taking this seriously. We are tracking how a person reached the war zone, and we are regularly in touch with Russia. "I want to assure you that the Government of India has taken this issue very seriously. Whenever we have received information that a particular Indian is currently in the war zone, immediate action has been taken on that information," Vinay Kwatra said.

"Contact has been made with the family, how the individual reached there has been ascertained, and discussions have been held with Russian officials to share information with them about the individual. Our efforts in this regard will be continued with strength," he added. (ANI)

