Madurai Bench of Madras High Court directs authorities to consider petition seeking to regulate Padayatras

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday directed the authorities concerned to consider a petition seeking the regulation of Padayatras conducted by devotees. The petitioner has requested devotees to walk on the right side of the road and to affix fluorescent stickers to their belongings in order to prevent accidents.

Ramkumar Adithan from Tiruchendur has said in the petition filed in the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court that pilgrims visiting various temples and religious sites often walk in the evenings and nights to avoid the heat. However, this practice has led to accidents as devotees are getting hit by speeding vehicles, resulting in serious injuries and even deaths. To prevent such incidents, the petitioner recommended the installation of heat-resistant paver block footpaths for devotees on the right side of the roads. This would allow pilgrims to see vehicles approaching from the opposite direction.

"Additionally, pilgrims should be advised to attach fluorescent stickers to their belongings and wear wristbands and headbands to increase visibility and avoid accidents," the petitioner said. The petition came up for hearing in the bench of Justices Suresh Kumar and Arulmurugan. (ANI)

