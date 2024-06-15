Tragic Return: Denny Karunakaran Among 45 Indians Killed in Kuwait Fire

The mortal remains of Denny Karunakaran, one of the 45 Indians killed in a devastating fire in Kuwait, arrived in Mumbai early Saturday.

His body was received by family members at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport around 3.45 am, before being kept in a mortuary awaiting last rites on Sunday.

Denny's father, Baby Kutty, shared that his son had moved to Kuwait four years ago and worked as an accounts and sales coordinator for NBTC. The tragic incident has left his family, friends, and neighbors in deep shock.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)