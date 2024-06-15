"SDRF teams are engaged in rescue work": Amit Shah expresses condolences on Rudraprayag tempo traveller accident

Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed condolences over the loss of lives in the accident and said that local administration and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams are engaged in rescue operation. Ten people were killed and 13 injured after the tempo traveller in which they were travelling fell into a deep gorge on Badrinath Highway in the Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand on Saturday.

"Received the sad news of the road accident in Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand. My condolences are with the families of those who lost their lives in this accident. The local administration and SDRF teams are engaged in relief and rescue work and all possible help is being provided to the injured. I pray to God for the speedy recovery of the injured," Amit Shah wrote on X. Union Health Minister JP Nadda also expressed condolences and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured in the accident.

"The news of many people getting killed in a road accident in Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand, is extremely sad. The local administration is engaged in relief and rescue work with full readiness. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I pray to Baba Kedarnath Ji to grant speedy recovery to the injured," Nadda posted on X. A State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and police officials immediately rushed to the spot for rescue operations.

Officials said four of the injured have sustained serious injuries and are undergoing treatment. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed condolences over the loss of lives in the accident and said the seriously injured passengers are being airlifted to AIIMS Rishikesh.

"Instructions have been given to the concerned officials for better treatment of the injured," he said. The bus was heading to Rudraprayag from Noida when it fell into the 150-meter-deep gorge.

A magisterial inquiry has been ordered into the incident. Garhwal IG KS Nagnyal told ANI that the local administration, residents, and SDRF are engaged in a rescue and relief operation.

"The tempo traveller was heading towards Rudraprayag from Noida when it fell down into the 150-meter-deep ditch. The number of tourists travelling is not clear yet. We have recovered eight bodies, and nine persons have been rushed to the hospital. The driver has also sustained severe injuries," he said. He said full details of passengers can be ascertained only after the completion of the rescue operation.

Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister and Congress leader Harish Rawat prayed for the peace of deceased souls and good health of the injured. "I pray to God for the peace of deceased souls and the good health of the injured. I urge the state government to provide good health facilities to the injured...These kinds of incidents are increasing, and this situation needs to be taken seriously," Rawat said.

Superintendent of Police Rudraprayag, Dr Vishakha Ashok Bhadane said that rescue work is going on continuously in the Tempo Traveller accident. The seven injured in the Rudraprayag tempo traveller accident have been shifted to AIIMS Rishikesh. (ANI)

