"State govt fully prepared to eliminate Naxalites": Chhattisgarh CM

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Saturday condoled the demise of the jawan killed in the encounter in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur and said that the state government is fully prepared to eliminate the Naxalites from Chhattisgarh. At least eight Naxalites have been killed in an encounter that broke out between Naxalites and security forces in the forests of Abujhmad in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district today.

Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai posted on X, "There is news of 8 Naxalites being killed in an encounter with security forces between Farasbeda-Dhurbeda under PS Orchha of Narayanpur district. There is also sad news of one STF jawan being killed and two jawans being injured in the encounter. The injured jawans are being immediately airlifted to Raipur for treatment. I pray to God for the peace of the soul of the killed jawan and the speedy recovery of the injured Jawans. Naxalites are disturbed by the strict action being taken against them. Our government is fully prepared to eliminate them and we will not sit quiet until the goal is achieved." According to officials, the encounter between Naxalites and security forces has been underway for the past two days.

"One jawan lost his life in the line of duty, whereas two have sustained injuries," they said. According to officials, Narayanpur-Kondagaon-Kanker-Dantewada District Reserve Guards (DRG), Special Task Forces (STF), and Indo-Tibetan Border Police's (ITBP) 53rd Battalion are involved in the operation.

Officials believe that a large number of other Naxalites have also been injured in the encounter. The security forces have launched a search operation in the area. The encounter broke out in the Kutul, Farashbeda and Kodtameda areas of the Abujhmad forests.

Earlier today, a series IED bomb of 30-30 kg explosives and 1 cooker bomb were recovered by security forces in Bijapur. This was a joint operation of the district force and the Bomb Disposal Squad of 231 BN CRPF.

Earlier, on June 8, six Naxalites were killed in an encounter that broke out with security forces at Chhattisgarh's Bastar (ANI)

