Telangana: Chemical found in mineral water tank in Ananthapur, probe underway
A mineral water tank in Ananthapur district was allegedly contaminated with a chemical substance, police said.
ANI | Updated: 15-06-2024 22:28 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 22:28 IST
- Country:
- India
A mineral water tank in Ananthapur district was allegedly contaminated with a chemical substance, police said. According to the police, local witnesses informed them about suspicious chemicals being mixed in a water tank.
A team has been dispatched to investigate the incident, the police official said. Based on the local's complaint, a case has been registered by the police.
Further investigation is underway. (ANI)
