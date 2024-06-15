Telangana: Chemical found in mineral water tank in Ananthapur, probe underway

A mineral water tank in Ananthapur district was allegedly contaminated with a chemical substance, police said. According to the police, local witnesses informed them about suspicious chemicals being mixed in a water tank.

A team has been dispatched to investigate the incident, the police official said. Based on the local's complaint, a case has been registered by the police.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

