RBI Wins Risk Manager of the Year Award 2024

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has garnered international recognition by winning the Risk Manager of the Year Award 2024. The prestigious accolade was conferred by Central Banking, a London-based publishing house, acknowledging RBI's exceptional strides in enhancing its risk culture and awareness.

RBI announced this commendation in a social media post on X, highlighting the significance of the award in the financial sector.

Executive Director Manoranjan Mishra received this distinguished award on behalf of the RBI, signifying the institution's dedicated efforts towards risk management.

