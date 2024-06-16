Left Menu

RBI Wins Risk Manager of the Year Award 2024

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been honored with the Risk Manager of the Year Award 2024 by Central Banking, a London-based publishing house. The award was given for improving the risk culture and awareness at RBI. The accolade was received by Executive Director Manoranjan Mishra on behalf of the institution.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has garnered international recognition by winning the Risk Manager of the Year Award 2024. The prestigious accolade was conferred by Central Banking, a London-based publishing house, acknowledging RBI's exceptional strides in enhancing its risk culture and awareness.

RBI announced this commendation in a social media post on X, highlighting the significance of the award in the financial sector.

Executive Director Manoranjan Mishra received this distinguished award on behalf of the RBI, signifying the institution's dedicated efforts towards risk management.

