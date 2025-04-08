Wall Street Rebounds Amid Tech and Financial Sector Gains

In a significant market uptick on Tuesday, Wall Street's major indexes clawed back some of the heavy losses incurred in recent days, largely driven by a rebound in technology and financial stocks. Nvidia and Microsoft posted substantial gains, with the tech sub-index rising 3.6%.

U.S. President Donald Trump hinted at ongoing tariff negotiations with South Korea, potentially easing fears over escalating trade tensions that had gripped investors. Despite new uncertainties, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent dismissed claims that economic pressures spurred the talks, asserting they were purely diplomatic.

As the day progressed, indexes experienced fluctuations, partly due to statements from U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer about the improbability of tariff exemptions. Still, with significant single-day advances, analysts remain cautiously optimistic about a sustained rally.

