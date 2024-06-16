"People can do anything when they're angry": BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri on vandalization of Delhi Jal Board office

After the Delhi Jal Board office in Chhatarpur was vandalized on Sunday over the ongoing water crisis in the national capital, BJP's former South Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri said that the people can do anything when they are angry and it's natural. The water crisis in Delhi has sparked widespread protests, vandalism, and intense political confrontations across the city. The Delhi Jal Board office was vandalised by some BJP workers in the Chhatarpur area on Sunday.

Referring to this, Bidhuri said, "It is natural. People can do anything when they are angry. I am grateful to the workers who controlled those people. It is the government's and the people's property. There is no benefit in damaging this property. I appeal to people to not vandalise public property." The BJP leader further accused the Aam Aadmi Party of corruption and said, "This is a corrupt government. They are trying to change the narrative to protect themselves from corruption charges. There has been no audit of the Delhi Jal Board. It is at a loss of Rs. 70,000 crore. This is a corrupt government. We put forward our demand to be free from this government."

Meanwhile, AAP leader Atishi alleged on Sunday that Bidhuri attacked the Delhi Jal Board office in Chhatarpur along with some goons as the ongoing water crisis in the national capital takes center stage. While addressing a press conference in the national capital, Atishi said, "Delhi is currently facing severe heat. Even in this difficult time, the BJP has left no stone unturned, troubling the people of Delhi. The BJP is hatching a conspiracy against the people of Delhi. This conspiracy has three parts. The first part of this is to stop the water supply to Delhi from the BJP government of Haryana. Due to this not even a drop of water is left at the Wazirabad Water Treatment Plant."

Atishi said that the BJP workers, along with Bidhuri, threw pots and vandalized the Delhi Jal Board office in Chhattarpur. "So you all saw that the person who attacked the Delhi Jal Board office in Chhatarpur was none other than the BJP's former South Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri, who went inside the office with goons. You saw that all the people with him were wearing BJP sashes, BJP flags were visible in the background, and BJP workers, or should I say BJP goons, were throwing pots in the Delhi Jal Board office, breaking glasses, breaking the office," the AAP leader said.

"We have complained about the attack to the Delhi Police. I've shared the video of the attack with the DCP of South Delhi Police. Now we will wait and see if the police file the complaint against Bidhuri or not," she added. (ANI)

