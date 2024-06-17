Girish Tanti Leads India's Wind Energy Revolution

Girish Tanti, Vice Chairman of Suzlon, has ascended to the prestigious role of Chair at Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) India, according to a statement.

Tanti, previously elected Vice-Chair of GWEC in April, will now spearhead initiatives alongside national and state governments to craft policies vital for India's wind energy sector. His leadership is anticipated to drive momentum for both onshore and offshore wind energy advancements.

India, recognized as the fourth-largest market for wind energy with a 46 GW onshore capacity, stands at the cusp of monumental growth under Tanti's guidance. According to Ben Backwell, CEO of GWEC, India not only has significant onshore and offshore wind potential but is also poised to become a global supply chain hub. The collaboration between GWEC, various governments, and stakeholders is set to fortify India's position in the global wind energy landscape.

