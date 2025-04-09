Left Menu

HPSEBL Clarifies Kangana Ranaut's Electricity Bill Controversy

Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited clarified reports regarding MP Kangana Ranaut's electricity bill, stating her high power usage and pending arrears. Despite allegations, HPSEBL confirmed consistent delayed payments and detailed the consumption pattern. The Board urged timely payments to ensure service continuity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 21:35 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 21:35 IST
BJP MP Kangana Ranaut (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In response to media reports about the high electricity bill of Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut's Manali residence, the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL) has issued a clarification. The Board explained that the amount due reflects significantly higher than average power consumption and includes arrears.

The domestic electricity account registered under consumer number 100000838073 pertains to Kangana Ranaut's residence in Simsa village, Manali. According to Sandeep Kumar, Managing Director of HPSEBL, the current bill of Rs 90,384 covers two months, including Rs 32,287 in unpaid dues from previous cycles.

Addressing allegations by Ranaut against the Congress government, HPSEBL detailed her electricity usage pattern, which showed a connected load of 94.82 kilowatts, far exceeding typical household usage. Ranaut has consistently delayed bill payments, with consumption peaking at 9,000 units for February. The Board continues to offer guidance for consumers to settle dues promptly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

