Hong Kong Stock Market to Remain Open During Typhoons
Starting September 23, Hong Kong's stock market will remain operational during typhoons and heavy rain. City leader John Lee announced this change to maintain the global financial hub's competitiveness, aligning with practices in other major cities and receiving support from traders and banks.
Reuters | Updated: 18-06-2024 08:22 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 08:22 IST
Hong Kong's stock market will stay open during typhoons and heavy rain effective Sept. 23, a change that will help maintain the global financial hub's competitiveness, city leader John Lee said on Tuesday.
Lee, who made the announcement during a weekly press conference, said the move was in line with other cities and widely supported by traders and banks.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
