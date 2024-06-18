PNB Housing Finance Secures Rs 10,000 Crore for Growth

PNB Housing Finance on Tuesday revealed its board has authorized a capital raise of Rs 10,000 crore through Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) to drive its business growth.

According to a regulatory filing by the company, the funds will be sourced via NCDs on a private placement basis, issued in one or more tranches.

The mortgage lender aims to enhance its loan book by 17%, with a special focus on the affordable housing segment. PNB Housing concluded the fiscal year FY'24 with a loan portfolio amounting to Rs 63,000 crore.

