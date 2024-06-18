Left Menu

Akme Fintrade Raises Rs 38 Crore from Anchor Investors Ahead of IPO

Non-banking finance company Akme Fintrade (India) Ltd has raised nearly Rs 38 crore from anchor investors. The IPO, opening on June 19, comprises a fresh issue of 1.1 crore equity shares with a price band of Rs 114-120 per share, and will close on June 21.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2024 19:07 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 19:07 IST
Akme Fintrade Raises Rs 38 Crore from Anchor Investors Ahead of IPO
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Non-banking finance company Akme Fintrade (India) Ltd has successfully raised nearly Rs 38 crore from anchor investors, just a day before its initial public offering (IPO) opens for public subscription.

Among the anchor investors who have been allotted shares are 3 Sigma Global Fund, Zeal Global Opportunities Fund, SB Opportunities Fund 1, and Vikasa India EIF Fund 1, as per a circular uploaded on the Bombay Stock Exchange's website.

The Udaipur-based company has allocated 31.35 lakh equity shares to these investors at Rs 120 each, totaling Rs 37.62 crore. The IPO, valued at Rs 132 crore, includes a fresh issue of 1.1 crore equity shares, with a price range set between Rs 114-120 per share. The subscription will commence on June 19 and conclude on June 21.

Akme Fintrade specializes in providing lending solutions aimed at rural and semi-urban areas across Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat. Their services encompass vehicle finance and business finance products for small business owners. Gretex Corporate Services Ltd is the sole book-running lead manager for the IPO. The company's shares will be listed on both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support
Blog

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbo...

 Global
2
Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor Strikes

Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor St...

 Global
3
Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

 Global
4
Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Agriculture: The Integration of Digital Twins and Reinforcement Learning for Sustainable Farming

Transforming Education with Solar Power: A Study on UESD's Renewable Energy Potential

Georgia's Tourism Sector: From Potential to Prosperity

Bridging the Climate Investment Gap: A Call for Stronger Governance

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024