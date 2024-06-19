Left Menu

U.S. Approves $300M Drone Sale to Taiwan

The U.S. State Department has greenlit a potential sale of up to 291 Altius 600M-V unmanned aerial vehicles to Taiwan, valued at approximately $300 million. The principal contractor for this deal will be Anduril.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-06-2024 06:44 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 06:44 IST
The U.S. State Department has approved the possible sale of up to 291 Altius 600M-V unmanned aerial vehicles to Taiwan for an estimated cost of $300 million, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.

The principal contractor will be Anduril, the Pentagon said.

