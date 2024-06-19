U.S. Approves $300M Drone Sale to Taiwan
The U.S. State Department has greenlit a potential sale of up to 291 Altius 600M-V unmanned aerial vehicles to Taiwan, valued at approximately $300 million. The principal contractor for this deal will be Anduril.
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-06-2024 06:44 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 06:44 IST
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. State Department has approved the possible sale of up to 291 Altius 600M-V unmanned aerial vehicles to Taiwan for an estimated cost of $300 million, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.
The principal contractor will be Anduril, the Pentagon said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Pentagon Debunks Israel Hostage Rescue Claims
Pentagon Clarifies Israeli Helicopter Operations Near Gaza Pier
Pentagon Debunks False Reports on Israel's Gaza Operations
Pentagon Urges Peace Amid Israel's Plans for Lebanon Offensive
Pentagon Selects SpaceX, Blue Origin, and ULA for $5.6 Billion Space Launch Program