Russia's Northern Fleet Conducts Nuclear Submarine Missile Exercises

Nuclear submarines of Russia's Northern Fleet launched cruise missiles at sea targets as part of exercises in the Barents Sea, Russia's TASS state news agency reported on Wednesday, citing the fleet's press service.

"The nuclear submarine missile cruisers ... of Northern Fleet carried out practical missile firing at sea targets in the Barents Sea," the agency cited the press service as saying.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)