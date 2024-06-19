Left Menu

Adani Group's $100 Billion Green Energy Revolution

Adani Group plans to invest over USD 100 billion in energy transition and green energy projects, aiming to produce key components for green energy, including electrolyzers, solar panels, and wind turbines. The investment targets generating millions of jobs and enhancing digital and energy infrastructure in India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2024 12:31 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 12:31 IST
Adani Group's $100 Billion Green Energy Revolution
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Adani Group is set to make a massive investment exceeding USD 100 billion in energy transition projects, according to Chairman Gautam Adani's announcement on Wednesday. This move aims to elevate India's green energy capabilities by producing essential components like electrolyzers, wind turbines, and solar panels.

Speaking at Crisil's 'Infrastructure - the Catalyst for India's Future' event, Adani emphasized the potential trillion-dollar opportunities in energy transition and digital infrastructure. The initiative plans to generate 30 GW of power from a single renewable energy site in Khavda, significantly advancing India's renewable energy capacity.

Adani highlighted that the energy transition will not only reshape the global energy landscape but will also create millions of jobs in India. The group's vision includes building extensive data centers powered by green energy, marking a pivotal step in integrating technology and sustainability.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

 Global
2
Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions
Blog

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer P...

 Global
3
Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

 India
4
India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; announce collaboration on telecommunication

India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; ann...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Agriculture: AIoT-Driven Precision Water Management and Crop Optimization

AI's Leap Forward: How 2024 is Redefining Technology

Asia's Wake-Up Call: Strengthening Health Systems Post-COVID-19

Revolutionizing Agriculture: The Integration of Digital Twins and Reinforcement Learning for Sustainable Farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024