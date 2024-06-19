Adani Group's $100 Billion Green Energy Revolution

Adani Group is set to make a massive investment exceeding USD 100 billion in energy transition projects, according to Chairman Gautam Adani's announcement on Wednesday. This move aims to elevate India's green energy capabilities by producing essential components like electrolyzers, wind turbines, and solar panels.

Speaking at Crisil's 'Infrastructure - the Catalyst for India's Future' event, Adani emphasized the potential trillion-dollar opportunities in energy transition and digital infrastructure. The initiative plans to generate 30 GW of power from a single renewable energy site in Khavda, significantly advancing India's renewable energy capacity.

Adani highlighted that the energy transition will not only reshape the global energy landscape but will also create millions of jobs in India. The group's vision includes building extensive data centers powered by green energy, marking a pivotal step in integrating technology and sustainability.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)