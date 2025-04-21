Left Menu

Congress Defends Gandhis: Allegations of Political Vendetta in National Herald Case

Top Congress leaders have rallied in defense of Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, challenging allegations of money laundering in the National Herald case. The party claims the Enforcement Directorate's actions are politically motivated, aiming to tarnish the Gandhis' reputation while diverting attention from pressing issues.

Congress Defends Gandhis: Allegations of Political Vendetta in National Herald Case
In a unified response across the nation, Congress leaders have come forward to defend Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in the controversial National Herald case. The party has accused the Enforcement Directorate (ED) of carrying out actions fueled by vendetta, orchestrated by political masters.

Addressing media outlets, former Union minister P Chidambaram labeled the ED's pursuit as an abuse of power, claiming no actual money laundering took place. The Congress argues that the loan-to-equity conversion was standard practice, similar to procedures used by banks and even the government in the telecommunications sector.

The Congress, asserting the charges lack basis, indicates the Bharatiya Janata Party's attempts to quell dissent by leveraging central agencies such as the ED. As more events unfold, Congress leaders emphasize their stance on preserving the party's integrity and fighting back against what they describe as a political attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

