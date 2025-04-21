India's Cruise Tourism Takes Bold Strides with New Mumbai Terminal
The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, has inaugurated the Mumbai International Cruise Terminal to boost India's cruise tourism. The terminal promises to transform Mumbai into a global cruise hub. Key projects and heritage renovations spotlight the government's commitment to modern infrastructure and tourism enhancement.
In a significant leap for India's maritime sector, the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, launched the Mumbai International Cruise Terminal (MICT) on Monday. This terminal, constructed per global standards under the Cruise Bharat Mission, aims to position Mumbai as a leading global cruise destination.
The state-of-the-art MICT, which spans over 4,15,000 square feet at Ballard Pier, is equipped with 72 check-in and immigration counters and can handle five ships simultaneously, accommodating up to 10,000 passengers daily. Its development integrates Mumbai's maritime identity with modern design, ensuring a world-class cruise experience.
During the inauguration, Minister Sonowal emphasized the government's vision to make India a top cruise destination. The event also included inaugurations of heritage site renovations and MoU signings for infrastructure projects, displaying a blend of innovation and tradition in India's march towards becoming a major player in global cruise tourism.
