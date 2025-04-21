A Reverent Farewell: Pope Francis' Final Encounter with VP JD Vance

In what would become one of his final meetings, Pope Francis received US Vice President JD Vance for a formal visit at the Vatican. The encounter unfolded on Easter Sunday amidst a serene atmosphere punctuated by moments of both solemnity and camaraderie.

As a Catholic convert, Vance showed reverence when he approached the pontiff, who was seated in a wheelchair, and exchanged pleasantries. "So good to see you," Vance remarked warmly. Although the pope's words were inaudible in released footage, a priest translated their shared sentiments.

The meeting was laden with symbolic gestures, as Vance received chocolate eggs and religious articles. "I pray for you every day," Vance told the pope before departing. Discussions with Cardinal Pietro Parolin followed, touching on topics like global faith and political sensitivities. The world mourned Francis' passing, honoring his extensive influence across the globe.

