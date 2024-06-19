Indian Youth Congress Distributes Air Coolers Amid Heat Wave in Delhi
The Indian Youth Congress marked Rahul Gandhi's birthday by distributing air coolers to Delhi's shelter home residents amid an ongoing heat wave. Temperatures soared to record highs, prompting the initiative. Rahul Gandhi directed party members to avoid lavish celebrations and focus on humanitarian aid.
- Country:
- India
In the midst of an ongoing heat wave in the national capital, the Indian Youth Congress on Wednesday took a humanitarian step by distributing air coolers to shelter home dwellers in Delhi. This initiative coincided with the birthday of party leader Rahul Gandhi.
According to reports, the Indian Youth Congress has handed out approximately 70 air coolers at their central office in Delhi. Rahul Gandhi, a former Congress president and MP from Rae Bareli, urged party workers to eschew grand celebrations. Instead, he emphasized the importance of engaging in charitable activities and humanitarian efforts.
On Tuesday, Delhi experienced its warmest night in 12 years, with the minimum temperature reaching 35.2 degrees Celsius, well above the seasonal norm. The last time the city recorded a night this warm was in June 2012, with a low of 34 degrees Celsius.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
US-Led Humanitarian Efforts in Gaza: Pier Reconnects Amidst Storm Damage and Challenges
Tragedy at Sea: Charity Ship Rescues 160 Migrants, Recovers 11 Bodies Near Libya
Usain Bolt Suffers Ruptured Achilles at Charity Match
India's Pursuit of Peace: Muktesh Pardeshi Leads Humanitarian Efforts in Gaza
Mediterranean Migrant Tragedy: 10 Dead, 51 Rescued by German Charity