Left Menu

Indian Youth Congress Distributes Air Coolers Amid Heat Wave in Delhi

The Indian Youth Congress marked Rahul Gandhi's birthday by distributing air coolers to Delhi's shelter home residents amid an ongoing heat wave. Temperatures soared to record highs, prompting the initiative. Rahul Gandhi directed party members to avoid lavish celebrations and focus on humanitarian aid.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2024 14:20 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 14:20 IST
Indian Youth Congress Distributes Air Coolers Amid Heat Wave in Delhi
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In the midst of an ongoing heat wave in the national capital, the Indian Youth Congress on Wednesday took a humanitarian step by distributing air coolers to shelter home dwellers in Delhi. This initiative coincided with the birthday of party leader Rahul Gandhi.

According to reports, the Indian Youth Congress has handed out approximately 70 air coolers at their central office in Delhi. Rahul Gandhi, a former Congress president and MP from Rae Bareli, urged party workers to eschew grand celebrations. Instead, he emphasized the importance of engaging in charitable activities and humanitarian efforts.

On Tuesday, Delhi experienced its warmest night in 12 years, with the minimum temperature reaching 35.2 degrees Celsius, well above the seasonal norm. The last time the city recorded a night this warm was in June 2012, with a low of 34 degrees Celsius.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

 Global
2
Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions
Blog

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer P...

 Global
3
Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

 India
4
India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; announce collaboration on telecommunication

India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; ann...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Agriculture: AIoT-Driven Precision Water Management and Crop Optimization

AI's Leap Forward: How 2024 is Redefining Technology

Asia's Wake-Up Call: Strengthening Health Systems Post-COVID-19

Revolutionizing Agriculture: The Integration of Digital Twins and Reinforcement Learning for Sustainable Farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024