Indian Youth Congress Distributes Air Coolers Amid Heat Wave in Delhi

In the midst of an ongoing heat wave in the national capital, the Indian Youth Congress on Wednesday took a humanitarian step by distributing air coolers to shelter home dwellers in Delhi. This initiative coincided with the birthday of party leader Rahul Gandhi.

According to reports, the Indian Youth Congress has handed out approximately 70 air coolers at their central office in Delhi. Rahul Gandhi, a former Congress president and MP from Rae Bareli, urged party workers to eschew grand celebrations. Instead, he emphasized the importance of engaging in charitable activities and humanitarian efforts.

On Tuesday, Delhi experienced its warmest night in 12 years, with the minimum temperature reaching 35.2 degrees Celsius, well above the seasonal norm. The last time the city recorded a night this warm was in June 2012, with a low of 34 degrees Celsius.

