Health Minister JP Nadda reviews heatwave situation, orders special heatwave units in Central govt hospitals

Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Wednesday reviewed the heatwave situation across the country and preparedness of hospitals to deal with heatwave with senior officials of the Health Ministry.

Women cover themselves with scarves to protect from the heat. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Wednesday reviewed the heatwave situation across the country and preparedness of hospitals to deal with heatwave with senior officials of the Health Ministry. He also directed the setting up of special heatwave units in central government hospitals.

"Union Health Minister JP Nadda reviewed the heatwave situation across the country and preparedness of hospitals to deal with heatwave with senior officials of the Health Ministry, here today," as per a press release. The Health Minister has directed officials to ensure all that hospitals are prepared to provide the best healthcare to those affected by the heatwave.

Nadda also directed for special heatwave units to be started in the central government hospitals. "Under the directions of the Union Health Minister, an advisory has been issued by the Health Ministry today," as per the release.

As per IMD, the maximum temperature of 43.6 degrees Celsius was recorded in the national capital on Wednesday. As per the IMD, heat waves are a period of unusually high temperatures as compared to what is normally expected over a region. Heatwave is considered if the maximum temperature of a station reaches at least 40 degrees Celsius or more for plains and at least 30 degrees Celcius or more for Hilly regions

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are likely to continue over many parts of North India on Wednesday and gradually abate thereafter due to an approaching western disturbance towards northwest India. According to the IMD, heatwave conditions prevailed in most parts of Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh; in some parts of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, and north Madhya Pradesh. (ANI)

