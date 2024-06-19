Tamil Nadu: At least 10 dead in Kallakurichi hooch tragedy; CM orders probe, suspends officials

At least 10 people died in a hooch tragedy in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi district on Wednesday. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has ordered an inquiry by the Crime Branch, Crime Investigation Department (CB-CID) on the issue and transferred District Collector Sravankumar Jatavath and appointed MS Prashanth as the new Collector for Kallkurichi district.

Kallakurichi Superintendent of Police (SP) Samaysingh Meena has been suspended and Rajath Chaturvedi has been appointed as the new SP. Many police officials have also been placed under suspension. The Chief Minister said that those involved in the crime have been arrested and "immediate action" will be taken if the state government gets any information from the public about those involved in such crimes.

"I was shocked and saddened to hear the news of the deaths of people who had consumed adulterated liquor in Kallakurichi. Those involved in the crime have been arrested in this matter. Action has also been taken against the officials who failed to prevent it. Immediate action will be taken if the public informs about those involved in such crimes. Such crimes that ruin the society will be suppressed with an iron fist," the Chief Minister said in a post on 'X'. Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai said that the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has not learnt its lesson after the 22 people who died of hooch tragedy last year.

"It is heart-wrenching to see the Parents cry out of the pain of losing their child and wife losing her husband due to the consumption of illicit liquor. DMK has not learnt their lesson after the 22 hooch deaths last year and their misgovernance has led to 5 more deaths today. There is zero accountability in the DMK Govt and Ministers do not fear consequences for posing with illicit liquor sellers," Annamalai said in a post on 'X'. "Spurious liquor is common in Tamil Nadu nowadays. Due to it, few have lost their life even yesterday at Kallakurich. Four have died. In the last two years, spurious liquor has increased in Tamil Nadu. TN Prohibition Minister has to resign from his post. Spurious liquor deaths have been increased in Tamil Nadu and the Chief Minister is sleeping without taking any steps on it," Annamalai said speaking to reporters on Wednesday.

Last year, the toll in the twin hooch tragedies in Villupuram and Chengalpet districts rose to 20. The two separate incidents of spurious liquor deaths were reported in the north zone of Tamil Nadu. While 13 deaths were reported in Villupuram and seven were reported in Chengalpattu. (ANI)

