Mexican Business Leaders Embrace Government Reforms
Francisco Cervantes, president of Mexico's business coordinating council CCE, announced that business leaders are open to addressing the government's proposed constitutional reforms. He emphasized that legal certainty is vital for creating a fair and just country.
Reuters | Updated: 19-06-2024 22:12 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 22:12 IST
The president of Mexico's business coordinating council CCE, Francisco Cervantes, said on Wednesday that business leaders agree on tackling the government's proposed constitutional reform agenda with openness.
Legal certainty will be indispensable to create a just country, Cervantes added.
