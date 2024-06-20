Maharashtra to establish Rickshaw-Taxi Drivers Owners Welfare Corporation

Maharashtra government has decided to form Rickshaw-Taxi Drivers Owners Welfare Corporation which will offer benefits like insurance cover and financial assistance to its registered members. The decision was taken after a delegation of autorickshaw and taxi drivers met Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The corporation will provide scholarships to children of registered members including drivers and owners and financial assistance for higher education. It will also provide facilities for skill development. There would be provision of gratutity for those above 60 through a nominal annual contribution.

The Chief Minister also spoke about a self-employment scheme of government which offers 35 per cent subsidy. Senior officials and Shiv Sena leaders were among those present.

Shiv Sena won seven seats in the Lok Sabha polls. The allies in the ruling alliance including BJP, Shiv Sena led by Shinde and NCP led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar had fought the polls together. The results were far below the expectations of the ruling alliance. Maharashtra will face assembly polls later this year. (ANI)

