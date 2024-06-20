Left Menu

RMC Switchgears Lands Major Contract for Smart Meter Enclosures Worth ₹56.68 Crores

RMC Switchgears Limited has secured a contract worth ₹56.68 crores for supplying SMC Meter Enclosures for smart meters. The deal involves comprehensive services including design, manufacturing, and supply. This milestone aligns with RMC's mission to enhance power distribution efficiency and expand market presence.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 20-06-2024 15:17 IST | Created: 20-06-2024 15:17 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

RMC Switchgears Limited, an innovator in electrical systems and infrastructure, has announced a significant achievement: securing a contract valued at ₹56.68 crores for the supply of SMC Meter Enclosures for smart meters. This landmark deal underscores the company's commitment to delivering high-quality, innovative solutions in the electrical infrastructure sector.

The contract, awarded by an Advanced Metering Infrastructure Service Provider (AMISP), involves extensive services including the design, engineering, manufacturing, integration, testing, inspection, packing, supply, transportation, and insurance of SMC Boxes for Three Phase LT CT - Consumer & DT Meter. The projects target PVVNL and MVVNL, prominent power distribution companies in India.

Mr. Ankit Agrawal, CEO and Whole-Time Director of RMC Switchgears, expressed his enthusiasm, highlighting the company's capability to handle large-scale, complex projects relating to the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS). The contract is expected to pave the way for further opportunities as India's power distribution sector modernizes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

