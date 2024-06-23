Left Menu

Man shot dead inside shop in Delhi, accused arrested

One person was shot dead inside a shop in the Kalindi Kunj area of the national capital, and the accused was arrested.

ANI | Updated: 23-06-2024 11:06 IST | Created: 23-06-2024 11:06 IST
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

One person was shot dead inside a shop in the Kalindi Kunj area of the national capital, and the accused was arrested. Based on the information received on Friday at the Kalindi Kunj police station, gunshots were heard at a shop at Jaitpur Extension, New Delhi.

The police reached the spot and found out that a shop of Mirza Associates located on Umar Maszid Road, E-block, Jaitpur Extension, Khadda Colony, was closed, and the locals were alleging that the gunshot incident took place inside the shop. Local police got the shutter of the shop opened & found that one person, identified as 23-year-old Zaid, was lying dead inside the shop. Prima facie, it emerged that the deceased Zaid had suffered a gunshot injury to the chest. Empty cartridges were also found at the spot.

Thereafter, the crime team was summoned, and the scene of the crime was inspected. Accordingly, a case under FIR No. 244/2024 u/s 302 IPC & 25/27 Arms Act was registered, and an investigation into the matter is underway. During the investigation, it was found that the deceased Zaid was a property dealer associated with a shop, namely A-Z Properties, and he had some dealings with Md. Firoz, who was also a property dealer. It was further found that in the evening there was some heated argument between Firoz and the deceased Zaid over some financial matters.

The accused, Firoz, was subsequently arrested. Further investigation is underway. More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

