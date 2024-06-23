NEET exam row: Amid backlash, Centre takes proactive steps to ensure transparency

Amid the ongoing protests across several states over the postponement of NEET exams, the Centre has taken proactive steps, including the removal of the DG of the National Testing Agency and the formation of a high-level committee of experts to ensure transparency in the examinations. The government has shunted out National Testing Agency (NTA) DG Subodh Kumar Singh. He is placed on 'compulsory wait' in DoPT.

Pradeep Singh Kharola has been appointed as the new DG of the NTA. The Ministry of Education has constituted a high-level committee of experts under the chairmanship of Dr K. Radhakrishnan, former chairman of ISRO, IIT Kanpur, to ensure transparent, smooth, and fair conduct of examinations.

The Committee consists of experts, including Dr Randeep Guleria, former Director, AIIMS and academicians like Aditya Mittal and Prof. Ramamurthy K from the IIT system who have spearheaded reforms to ensure the integrity of the IIT examinations. The Committee will make recommendations on reforms in the mechanism of the examination process, improvements in data security protocols, and the structure and functioning of the NTA.

As an expedited action, the above High-Level Experts Committee will hold a meeting on June 24. The committee is required to make recommendations in two months. On input from the I4C unit of the Ministry of Home Affairs about the UGC-NET 2024 examination, the Education Ministry handed over the case to the CBI for a detailed inquiry.

The CBI has also handed over the investigation of alleged irregularities in the NEET (UG) Examination 2024 for a comprehensive investigation. The government has assured the strictest possible action against anyone found to be involved in any irregularity relating to the NEET (UG) 2024 Examination.

It has notified the Public Examination Act to curb unfair practices and paper leaks, with provisions of Rs 1 crore fine, and jail up to 10 years for offenders. The Act seeks to prevent the use of unfair means in public examinations and bring greater transparency, fairness, and credibility.

The centre postponed the NEET-PG exam on Saturday after the UGC-NET was cancelled due to the exam paper being leaked on the darknet. The National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducted the NEET-UG exams, is facing criticism over alleged irregularities in the exams. This resulted in several protests across the country, with protestors and political parties demanding to disband the NTA. (ANI)

