Syama Prasad Mookerjee made ultimate sacrifice for united India: CM Yogi

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid floral tribute to Syama Prasad Mookerjee, the founder president of Bharatiya Jana Sangh, on his death anniversary. During the event held on Sunday, CM Yogi said, that on June 23, 1953, Syama Prasad Mookerjee made the ultimate sacrifice for the cause of a united India, advocating for 'Ek Rashtra, Ek Nishan, Ek Vidhan'.

Paying floral tribute to Syama Prasad Mookerjee, the founder president of Bharatiya Jana Sangh on his death anniversary at the Civil Hospital premises, Hazratganj, the Chief Minister said, "Following the country's independence in 1947 and the implementation of the constitution in 1950, the Congress-led government attempted to undermine national integrity by introducing Article 370." "In response, Mookerjee, who was then serving as the Ministry of Food Processing Industries, resigned from his post and launched a massive movement to abolish Article 370 in Kashmir, for the prestige of the country," he added.

CM Yogi said that Mookerjee, along with thousands of workers of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, launched a campaign for the Kashmir Satyagraha and sacrificed his life. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the NDA government of the BJP has honoured the sentiments of 'Ek Rashtra, Ek Nishan, Ek Vidhan' by abrogating Article 370 in Kashmir. This is a true tribute to those who sacrificed their lives for Kashmir, the country's integrity, and border security. Meanwhile, Deputy to CM Yogi, Brajesh Pathak recalled Mookerjee's efforts and said, "Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee devoted his entire life to strengthening India. The fact that Article 370 has been removed today is the gift of Syama Prasad Mookerjee. He was the first to blow the trumpet for this in independent India... Today we pay tribute to him..."

Syama Prasad Mookerjee was the founder of Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the ideological parent organisation of the BJP. He also served as the Minister for Industry and Supply in Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's cabinet. According to the BJP's official website, on the issue of the Delhi pact with Likayat Ali Khan, Mookerjee resigned from the Cabinet on April 6, 1950. Later on October 21, 1951, Mookerjee founded the Bharatiya Jana Sangh in Delhi and became its first president.

Mookerjee went to visit Kashmir in 1953 and was arrested on May 11. He died under detention on June 23, 1953. (ANI)

