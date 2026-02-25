Historic Coin Hoard Unearthed in Kashmir: A Treasure Trove of Cultural Legacy
Nearly 700 antique coins have been recovered in Pulwama district, Jammu and Kashmir, highlighting their historical significance. The coins are under police custody and will be scientifically preserved, strengthening efforts to safeguard and raise awareness of the region's rich cultural heritage.
- Country:
- India
In a remarkable discovery, nearly 700 antique coins of historical and archaeological importance have been recovered in Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir. The operation, conducted by police in Awantipora, led to the recovery of 694 coins in Tral's Pinglish area, according to a police spokesperson.
The newly found coins are now secured under the supervision of Station House Officer, Inspector Tajamul Islam, to ensure their protection. Essential coordination has been established with the Directorate of Archives, Archaeology and Museums to facilitate scientific handling and proper preservation, in line with established archaeological standards.
This significant find underscores the Jammu and Kashmir Police's dedication not only to maintaining peace but also to preserving the cultural and archaeological heritage of the region. It serves to enhance public awareness of Kashmir's rich historical legacy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- antique coins
- Kashmir
- archaeology
- heritage
- Jammu
- Tral
- recovery
- police
- archives
- museums
ALSO READ
TRAI Marks 29 Years with Focus on TV Access, 5G & Net Neutrality
Australia Urges Diplomats' Families to Leave Middle East Amid Rising Tensions
India's First Cannabis-Based Medicinal Project Takes Root in Jammu
New Era Begins: Bangladesh Appoints Central Bank Governor Amid Political Shift
New Leadership at Bangladesh Central Bank: Mostaqur Rahman Appointed Governor