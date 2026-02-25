Left Menu

Historic Coin Hoard Unearthed in Kashmir: A Treasure Trove of Cultural Legacy

Nearly 700 antique coins have been recovered in Pulwama district, Jammu and Kashmir, highlighting their historical significance. The coins are under police custody and will be scientifically preserved, strengthening efforts to safeguard and raise awareness of the region's rich cultural heritage.

Updated: 25-02-2026 20:14 IST
  • India

In a remarkable discovery, nearly 700 antique coins of historical and archaeological importance have been recovered in Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir. The operation, conducted by police in Awantipora, led to the recovery of 694 coins in Tral's Pinglish area, according to a police spokesperson.

The newly found coins are now secured under the supervision of Station House Officer, Inspector Tajamul Islam, to ensure their protection. Essential coordination has been established with the Directorate of Archives, Archaeology and Museums to facilitate scientific handling and proper preservation, in line with established archaeological standards.

This significant find underscores the Jammu and Kashmir Police's dedication not only to maintaining peace but also to preserving the cultural and archaeological heritage of the region. It serves to enhance public awareness of Kashmir's rich historical legacy.

