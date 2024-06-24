Odisha's Blueprint for Disaster-Resilient Power Infrastructure Unveiled

The Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) and the Government of Odisha launched a crucial report titled 'Disaster Resilient Power Systems for Odisha' in Bhubaneswar. The report highlights significant disaster risks caused by extreme weather events and offers comprehensive recommendations to bolster resilience and ensure a reliable power supply during disasters.

The findings underscore the importance of enhancing codes and standards for wind zones, integrating risk assessments into financial planning, and incorporating resilience components into policy frameworks. The recommendations aim to address challenges such as high maintenance costs, asset loss, socio-economic setbacks, and disrupted emergency services due to weather-induced power infrastructure failures.

Amit Prothi, Director General of CDRI, emphasized, 'The resilience of the power sector to extreme weather events is pivotal in safeguarding lives and livelihoods, particularly in vulnerable regions.' The Secretary of Odisha, Pradeep Kumar Jena, highlighted the importance of infrastructure resilience, encouraging officials to adopt these recommendations. This initiative, supported by multiple stakeholders including GRIDCO and Tata power distribution companies, serves as a blueprint for developing disaster-resilient power infrastructure in coastal areas.

