Left Menu

Odisha's Blueprint for Disaster-Resilient Power Infrastructure Unveiled

The Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) and the Government of Odisha released a report on enhancing power transmission and distribution infrastructure resilience. Recommendations address disaster risks from extreme weather, aiming to ensure reliable power during such events. The extensive study involved several stakeholders, including GRIDCO and Tata power distribution companies.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2024 12:54 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 12:54 IST
Odisha's Blueprint for Disaster-Resilient Power Infrastructure Unveiled
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) and the Government of Odisha launched a crucial report titled 'Disaster Resilient Power Systems for Odisha' in Bhubaneswar. The report highlights significant disaster risks caused by extreme weather events and offers comprehensive recommendations to bolster resilience and ensure a reliable power supply during disasters.

The findings underscore the importance of enhancing codes and standards for wind zones, integrating risk assessments into financial planning, and incorporating resilience components into policy frameworks. The recommendations aim to address challenges such as high maintenance costs, asset loss, socio-economic setbacks, and disrupted emergency services due to weather-induced power infrastructure failures.

Amit Prothi, Director General of CDRI, emphasized, 'The resilience of the power sector to extreme weather events is pivotal in safeguarding lives and livelihoods, particularly in vulnerable regions.' The Secretary of Odisha, Pradeep Kumar Jena, highlighted the importance of infrastructure resilience, encouraging officials to adopt these recommendations. This initiative, supported by multiple stakeholders including GRIDCO and Tata power distribution companies, serves as a blueprint for developing disaster-resilient power infrastructure in coastal areas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Honey-Trap Deception: Woman Spotted in Jammu After Burger King Shooting

Honey-Trap Deception: Woman Spotted in Jammu After Burger King Shooting

 India
2
US FDA's Robust Health Approvals: Cancer, Gene Therapy & More

US FDA's Robust Health Approvals: Cancer, Gene Therapy & More

 Global
3
PML-N Concedes to PPP Demands on Federal Budget, Development Funds

PML-N Concedes to PPP Demands on Federal Budget, Development Funds

 Pakistan
4
UK's British International Investment Eyes USD 300 Million Expansion in Indian EV Ecosystem

UK's British International Investment Eyes USD 300 Million Expansion in Indi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Dominance: The E-commerce Revolution Reshaping Global Markets

Global Push for Healthy Diets: A New Framework to Combat Malnutrition and NCDs

Financial Fair Play: How Reducing Financial Distortions Can Boost European Productivity

Nepal’s Workforce Gender Gap: The Hidden Influence of Social Norms

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024