Left Menu

Sweden Ups Growth Forecast, Tames Inflation Expectations

The Swedish government has revised its economic forecast, raising GDP growth expectations to 1.4% in 2024 and 2.4% in 2025 while lowering headline inflation projections to 1.9% and 1.7% for the respective years. The finance ministry declared a victory in the fight against inflation.

Reuters | Updated: 24-06-2024 13:42 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 13:42 IST
Sweden Ups Growth Forecast, Tames Inflation Expectations
AI Generated Representative Image

The Swedish government on Monday raised its economic growth forecast for 2024, and lowered that for headline inflation.

"The fight against inflation has been won," the finance ministry said in a statement. The government now sees GDP growth of 1.4% this year and 2.4% in 2025. Its previous forecasts, published in March and reiterated in the spring budget in April, were for 0.7% and 2.5% growth, respectively.

It predicted headline inflation of 1.9% this year and 1.7% in 2025. Its previous forecasts were for 2.1% and 1.7%, respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Honey-Trap Deception: Woman Spotted in Jammu After Burger King Shooting

Honey-Trap Deception: Woman Spotted in Jammu After Burger King Shooting

 India
2
US FDA's Robust Health Approvals: Cancer, Gene Therapy & More

US FDA's Robust Health Approvals: Cancer, Gene Therapy & More

 Global
3
PML-N Concedes to PPP Demands on Federal Budget, Development Funds

PML-N Concedes to PPP Demands on Federal Budget, Development Funds

 Pakistan
4
UK's British International Investment Eyes USD 300 Million Expansion in Indian EV Ecosystem

UK's British International Investment Eyes USD 300 Million Expansion in Indi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Dominance: The E-commerce Revolution Reshaping Global Markets

Global Push for Healthy Diets: A New Framework to Combat Malnutrition and NCDs

Financial Fair Play: How Reducing Financial Distortions Can Boost European Productivity

Nepal’s Workforce Gender Gap: The Hidden Influence of Social Norms

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024