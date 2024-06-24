"Arrogance remains," Kharge lashes out at PM for not speaking on NEET, Manipur violence in his pre-Parliament address

Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday criticisised the central government, questioning how long they intend to govern by constantly bringing up the issue of the Emergency. Kharge was responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks to media persons ahead of the beginning of the 18th session of Lok Sabha.

"He will repeat this 100 times. Without declaring an emergency, you are acting this way. How long do you plan to rule by bringing this up?" Kharge said. He also took to social media platform X to target the PM for not mentioning issues like the alleged irregularities on the NEET exam, Manipur violence and West Bengal train accident while addressing media persons outside the new Parliament building before taking oath as as a Lok Sabha MP.

The Congress national president Kharge said PM had used "customary words" more than necessary, while country was expecting his words on relevant issues. Kharge said the "arrogance" remains despite a defeat.

Listing the issues in detail in a post on X Kharge wrote, "He will show some sympathy towards youth regarding paper leak in NEET and other entrance exams, but he will not take any responsibility for the rigging and corruption of his government. "Modi ji also remained silent about the recent train accident in West Bengal. Manipur has been in the grip of violence for the last 13 months, but Modiji neither went there nor did he express any concern about the recent violence in his speech today," said Kharge.

In his post Kharge also raised issue of flood situation Assam and the issue of the long pending census. "There are floods in Assam and the North-East, backbreaking inflation, falling rupee, Exit Poll-Stock Market scam; The Modi government has kept the next census pending for a long time; Modi ji was completely silent on the caste census as well," Kharge highlighted issues in his post.

Kharge further singled out the PM, questioning him for giving advice to the opposition but forgetting about 10 years of undeclared emergency. "Sir, you are giving advice to the opposition. You are reminding us of the 50 year old Emergency, but have forgotten the last 10 years of undeclared Emergency which was ended by the people," said Kharge.

"People have given their mandate against Modiji. Despite this, if he has become the Prime Minister, then he should work. "People need substance, not slogans" - remember this yourself," he added. Notably, PM Modi took an indirect jibe at the Congress party over the emergency while addressing media persons outside the new Parliament building.

Recalling the 21-month period of emergency that was implemented in the country on June 25, 1975, PM Modi said the new generation of India will never forget that time when the country was turned into a prison, adding that they will take a resolution of a vibrant democracy so that no one will dare to do such a thing in India again. (ANI)

